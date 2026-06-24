Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Ayden Mayeri & Ashleigh Cummings Join Series Cast

Ayden Mayeri and Ashleigh Cummings have reportedly joined the series cast of the adaptation of Matt Fraction & Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals adds Ayden Mayeri as series regular Rachel, Suze’s longtime best friend.

Ashleigh Cummings joins Sex Criminals in a recurring role as Charlene, Jon’s younger sister.

The new additions join Imogen Poots, John Reynolds, Pamela Adlon, BD Wong, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun’s Sex Criminals adaptation continues building buzz.

Who's in the mood for some casting news for Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals? Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback) and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel) have joined the cast of Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tze Chun's (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love)-starring series. Mayeri is on board as a series regular, while Cummings is recurring with a chance to be a series regular if a second season becomes a reality. The two join a cast that includes Poots, Reynolds, Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), and BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU). Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Nanjiani is set for a recurring role.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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