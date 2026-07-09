Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals Co-Creator Praises Series Production, Director DaCosta

Chip Zdarsky likes what he's seen so far of Prime Video's adaptation of his and Matt Fraction's Sex Criminals, praising the production team.

Article Summary Sex Criminals co-creator Chip Zdarsky says Prime Video’s adaptation is shaping up beautifully three weeks into filming.

Zdarsky praised director Nia DaCosta, calling the Sex Criminals pilot gorgeous and highlighting the team’s care.

He also saluted Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun for years of work bringing Sex Criminals to TV.

Zdarsky called the set visit surreal, praising the hair, makeup, and performances powering the Sex Criminals series.

With filming on Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, stemming from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, now into its third week, Zdarsky shared some images from his and Fraction's visit to the set, and some insights on what he's seen so far of the Imogen Poots and John Reynolds-starring series. In the latest edition of his Substack, It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay? ("SEXECUTIVE PRODUCER"), Zdarsky posted some images and thoughts from his and Fraction's visit to the set:

"I obviously can't say much, except that it's very wild seeing a lot of people working to bring your book to life. SUPER special shout out to the incredible Nia DaCosta, who is the director of our pilot (and more)! She's so damned good and wonderful and the show looks absolutely gorgeous. The level of care and love put into this project is unreal, from the hair and makeup to the incredibly charming acting. God, maybe we should have put more care and love into the comic??? Fuck!!!!"

Later in the post, Zdarsky shared an image of himself with Fraction, Gordon, Nanjiani, and Chun, adding, "This is the core team! Tze, Emily and Kumail have been working for literally years to get this to the screen and they're all geniuses. Lovely, funny, geniuses. And we're there with the true genius who started this all: my chum, Mr. Matt Fraction."

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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