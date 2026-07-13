Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Shares Look at Imogen Poots/Suze & John Reynolds/Jon

Sex Criminals EP/star Kumail Nanjiani shared a behind-the-scenes look from filming at Imogen Poots as Suze and John Reynolds as Jon.

Article Summary Sex Criminals EP Kumail Nanjiani shared a new behind-the-scenes update as Prime Video production rolls on.

Nanjiani offered fans an early look at Imogen Poots and John Reynolds in character as Suze and Jon.

Chip Zdarsky praised the Sex Criminals set, pilot director Nia DaCosta, and the care shaping the adaptation.

The long-awaited Sex Criminals TV series continues building buzz as the comic’s journey to screen moves ahead.

Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, stemming from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, has been doing a great job of keeping fans in the loop as production rolls on. But on Monday, they stepped up their game in a very big way, with Nanjiani sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Imogen Poots and John Reynolds in Suze/Jon mode. "First look at the cast of Sex Criminals. Yes everyone is cute and you all just have to deal with it," read the caption to Nanjiani's Instagram post, which included a look at the show's stars.

Here's a look at what Nanjiani shared on Instagram Stories, followed by what else we've learned about Sex Criminals so far:

In the latest edition of his Substack, It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay? ("SEXECUTIVE PRODUCER"), Zdarsky posted some images and thoughts from his and Fraction's visit to the set. "I obviously can't say much, except that it's very wild seeing a lot of people working to bring your book to life. SUPER special shout out to the incredible Nia DaCosta, who is the director of our pilot (and more)! She's so damned good and wonderful and the show looks absolutely gorgeous. The level of care and love put into this project is unreal, from the hair and makeup to the incredibly charming acting. God, maybe we should have put more care and love into the comic??? Fuck!!!!" Later in the post, Zdarsky shared an image of himself with Fraction, Gordon, Nanjiani, and Chun, adding, "This is the core team! Tze, Emily and Kumail have been working for literally years to get this to the screen and they're all geniuses. Lovely, funny, geniuses. And we're there with the true genius who started this all: my chum, Mr. Matt Fraction."

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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