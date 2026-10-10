Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Signals Prime Video Series Adapt Has Wrapped Filming

EP Emily V. Gordon announced that filming on the first season of Prime Video's adaptation of Sex Criminals has officially wrapped.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals adaptation has officially wrapped filming, with EP Emily V. Gordon confirming season 1 is done.

Behind-the-scenes teases from the producing team helped build buzz as Sex Criminals moved steadily through production.

The eight-episode Sex Criminals series follows Suze and Jon, a couple who can stop time during sex and rob banks.

Nia DaCosta directs the pilot and episode two, with Prime Video’s long-awaited Sex Criminals series nearing its next phase.

We had a feeling the big news would be hitting sooner rather than later – and we were right. Shortly after EP Tze Chun shared another round of behind-the-scenes looks, EP Emily V. Gordon posted an image of Imogen Poots (Suze) and John Reynolds (Jon) at work to announce that filming on the first season of Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals has wrapped. Personally, the news is a little bittersweet because Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Chun, Poots, Reynolds, and more have made it fun to cover how production was rolling along. Here's a look at the announcement:

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Imogen Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (John Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers).

Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. In addition, Zetna Fuentes (Shameless, Pluribus) and Andrew Ahn (Bridgerton, Deli Boys) are also set to direct. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

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