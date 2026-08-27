Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Offers New BTS Looks at Series Production

EP Tze Chun posted some new behind-the-scenes looks at Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals gets fresh behind-the-scenes attention as EP Tze Chun shares a new production update.

Tze Chun’s latest post keeps buzz high for Sex Criminals, adding to earlier casting news and on-set teases.

The long-developing Sex Criminals adaptation remains a major draw for fans of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky’s comic.

Prime Video’s Sex Criminals continues building momentum as production moves forward on the anticipated series.

As far as upcoming projects go, we've been psyched about Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, ever since it was announced. Since then, we've had a mix of casting news and social media posts from the creative team to keep us in the know about how production is going. Now, Chun is back with a new post, offering even more behind-the-scenes looks at the Imogen Poots and John Reynolds-starring series. Nothing hooks us in more than a look at the cover to a script, but we're all about the set chairs and what looks like a blanket/tarp with "Sex Criminals" on it (along with some of Zdarsky's amazing artwork).

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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