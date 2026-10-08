Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Posts More Great BTS Looks at Production

EP Tze Chun shared more behind-the-scenes looks at production on Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Tze Chun shares fresh Sex Criminals BTS updates from Prime Video production, including new on-set progress teases.

The Sex Criminals series comes from Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, with Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani EPing.

Prime Video’s eight-episode Sex Criminals follows Suze and Jon, a couple who stop time during sex and rob banks.

Nia DaCosta will direct the pilot and episode two, with Zetna Fuentes and Andrew Ahn also joining the series.

From comic book series creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky, and EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, to series stars Imogen Poots (Suze) and John Reynolds (Jon). Everyone's been getting in on the act when it comes to sharing updates and behind-the-scenes looks at how production is going on Prime Video's Sex Criminals. For this go-around, Chun steps back up to the plate – and he's getting bonus points for this one because we're always suckers for a look at the production planning board. Here's a look at what Chun was kind enough to share, followed by what we know about the upcoming adaptation so far:

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Imogen Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (John Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers).

Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. In addition, Zetna Fuentes (Shameless, Pluribus) and Andrew Ahn (Bridgerton, Deli Boys) are also set to direct. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

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