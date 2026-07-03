Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EP Tze Chun Shares Some Good News About Series Filming

EP Tze Chun offered an update on how filming is going on Prime Video's series adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

When it comes to getting updates on Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun have been doing a great job keeping fans in the loop with how things are going. But even we were surprised by the update Chun shared on Instagram on Friday – in a good way! We knew that production was underway and that Fraction and Zdarsky spent some time on the set, but we didn't realize that filming was wrapping its second week – but that's exactly what Chun confirmed.

Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Here's a look at what Chun had to share earlier today:

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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