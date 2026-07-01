Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals EPs Gordon & Nanjiani Offer BTS Look at Production

Sex Criminals EPs Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani posted a behind-the-scenes look at production on Prime Video's series adaptation.

We're only halfway through 2026, and we've already covered a ton of great projects, either in development or in production. One of those at the top of our list is Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. One of the main reasons why we're excited about Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tze Chun's (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love)-starring series, interestingly enough, has to do with Gordon's social media posts. They're fun, informative, freaky (in a good way), and refreshing – a breath of fresh air from the typical doomscrolling options. That's why we were excited to see Gordon post a behind-the-scenes look at how things are going on the production side. Just to be clear, we're not talking spoilers or anything like that – but it's the perfect reminder that work is underway.

Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Here's a look at Nanjiani offering a heads-up about Gordon's post (which you can check out here).

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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