Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals Filming Hits Week 3: EP Tze Chun Checks In From The Set

As filming on Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals hits Week 3, EP Tze Chun posted a look from the set.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals reaches Week 3 of filming, with EP Tze Chun sharing a fresh behind-the-scenes look.

Tze Chun’s latest social media check-in signals production is moving steadily on the Matt Fraction adaptation.

Sex Criminals stars Imogen Poots and John Reynolds as Suze and Jon as filming continues on the anticipated series.

The long-developing Sex Criminals TV series marks a major step forward after more than a decade on the path to screen.

In terms of covering shows that are on the horizon, we're having the pleasure of reporting on two upcoming adaptations that have been on our radar since they were first announced. Earlier today, Ed Brubaker offered some insights into Prime Video's series take on his and Sean Phillips's Criminal. Now, we're getting another behind-the-scenes look at how things are going with Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun. For this go-around, Chun checked in on social media with a look at the set chairs and a clapperboard from filming for series stars Imogen Poots and John Reynolds (aka Suze and Jon). Based on Chun's post from last week, and assuming that our calendar math is correct, this should make it the third week of filming.

Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Here's a look back at what Chun had to share heading into this past weekend:

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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