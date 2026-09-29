Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Imogen Poots & John Reynolds Welcome You to Their House

Imogen Poots and John Reynolds checked in from the set of Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals gets a fresh set update as Imogen Poots and John Reynolds welcome fans to Suze and Jon’s home.

The Sex Criminals series follows Suze and Jon, a couple who can stop time during sex and decide to rob banks together.

Imogen Poots and John Reynolds lead Sex Criminals, with Kumail Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon, BD Wong, and Sunita Mani joining.

Nia DaCosta directs the first two Sex Criminals episodes, with Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun producing.

Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series, Sex Criminals, from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, is one of those in-production projects that's been on our radar since it was first announced. Since that time, we've been getting a pretty regular run of updates and looks at how filming is progressing. For this go-around, series stars Imogen Poots (Suze) and John Reynolds (Jon) are checking in from the set to welcome us to their home – here's a look:

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Imogen Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (John Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers).

Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. In addition, Zetna Fuentes (Shameless, Pluribus) and Andrew Ahn (Bridgerton, Deli Boys) are also set to direct. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!