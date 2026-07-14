Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals In 2027? Here's Why We're Really Happy to Hear That

Here's why we're surprised (in a good way) that Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals will hit in 2027.

Article Summary Prime Video’s Sex Criminals is now targeting a 2027 release, a promising sign the adaptation is moving steadily forward.

Emily V. Gordon’s update suggests Sex Criminals won’t be stuck in streaming limbo after production and post wrap.

That timing matters: Prime Video’s Criminal wrapped long ago, showing how finished shows can wait months for release.

Chip Zdarsky praised Nia DaCosta and the core team, calling the Sex Criminals series gorgeous and full of care.

Covering Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals, from EPs Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Tze Chun, is proving to be an embarrassment of riches. On Monday, Nanjiani shared a behind-the-scenes look at Imogen Poots and John Reynolds in Suze/Jon mode. Now, Gordon has checked in with another look at that image, along with the news that the series would be hitting the streaming service in 2027. "We love these four and can't wait for you to meet them when Sex Criminals comes to Amazon Prime in the near future (next year)," Gordon wrote to kick off the caption to their Instagram post. "We kept singing the Friends theme at them while they were sitting like this 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽" Why's that great news? Because we know that even after post-production wraps and is locked, a streaming service like Prime Video has a lot of things to do on its end – and that includes mapping out a release schedule that might leave a show in limbo for a bit. For example, Prime Video's adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' graphic novel series Criminal wrapped around November 2024, and we're only now just getting rumblings about a premiere date.

In the latest edition of his Substack, It's Chip Zdarsky's Newsletter, Okay? ("SEXECUTIVE PRODUCER"), Zdarsky posted some images and thoughts from his and Fraction's visit to the set. "I obviously can't say much, except that it's very wild seeing a lot of people working to bring your book to life. SUPER special shout out to the incredible Nia DaCosta, who is the director of our pilot (and more)! She's so damned good and wonderful and the show looks absolutely gorgeous. The level of care and love put into this project is unreal, from the hair and makeup to the incredibly charming acting. God, maybe we should have put more care and love into the comic??? Fuck!!!!" Later in the post, Zdarsky shared an image of himself with Fraction, Gordon, Nanjiani, and Chun, adding, "This is the core team! Tze, Emily and Kumail have been working for literally years to get this to the screen and they're all geniuses. Lovely, funny, geniuses. And we're there with the true genius who started this all: my chum, Mr. Matt Fraction."

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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