Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals In-Universe Bookstore Categories Speak to Us Big-Time

From "Vampires Who Bang" to "Detectives Who Need Therapy," we love the in-universe bookstore categories in Prime Video's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video's Sex Criminals revealed its in-universe bookstore, packed with witty, hyper-specific shelf categories.

Standout Sex Criminals labels include "Vampires Who Bang," "Competence Porn," and "Detectives Who Need Therapy."

Emily V. Gordon said Tze Chun, Kumail Nanjiani, Matt Fraction, and Chip Zdarsky helped create the bookstore bits.

The playful Sex Criminals bookstore tease offers a fresh look at the adaptation's tone after filming coverage wrapped.

It's been a little more than a month since we wrapped up our coverage of Prime Video filming its adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals. Making that a whole lot easier were EPs Tze Chun, Emily V. Gordon, and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as series stars Imogen Poots (Suze) and John Reynolds (Jon), who offered some great behind-the-scenes looks. But just when we thought we might have to wait a while to check back in, Gordon posted a very cool look inside the show's in-universe bookstore and its very cool lineup of book categories, like "Morally Gray But Hot," "Vampires Who Bang," "Toxic But Commited," "Everyone Is Lying," "Competence Porn," and more (with "Detectives Who Need Therapy" one of our favorites). "Our characters in Sex Criminals own a bookstore, so we decided to have fun with how the books were categorized in the store," Gordon began the caption to their Instagram post, which included a look at the book category signs. "Tze, Kumail, Matt Fraction, Chip Zdarsky and I just went to town on this task. (We didn't actually re-organize the books, so they don't fit into our sections at all) Big ups to Books Are Magic for letting us film there!"

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Imogen Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (John Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers).

Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. In addition, Zetna Fuentes (Shameless, Pluribus) and Andrew Ahn (Bridgerton, Deli Boys) are also set to direct. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!