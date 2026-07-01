Posted in: Amazon Studios, Comics, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals: Matt Fraction & Chip Zdarsky Check Out Series Filming

Sex Criminals EP/star Kumail Nanjiani shared a look at creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky on the set of Prime Video's series adaptation.

Article Summary Sex Criminals creators Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky visited the Prime Video set as filming on the adaptation begins.

EP and star Kumail Nanjiani shared a production update, spotlighting the comic book series creators during the Sex Criminals shoot.

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani offered behind-the-scenes looks as Sex Criminals ramps up production.

Prime Video’s Sex Criminals marks the long-awaited TV adaptation of the acclaimed Image Comics series by Fraction and Zdarsky.

Earlier today, we were hyping up EP Emily V. Gordon and how great their Instagram account was, while also passing along an early look at the start of production on Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's comic book series Sex Criminals. Well, it looks like we're not quite done passing along some big updates on Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Tze Chun's (Gotham, Once Upon A Time) Imogen Poots (The Chronology of Water) and John Reynolds (Seekers of Infinite Love)-starring series. "Sex Criminals tv shooting with gentlemen freaks Chip Zdarsky and Matt Fraction," Nanjiani shared on Instagram, showing off Fraction and Zdarsky on the set and the duo's set chairs (which rock, by the way).

Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), and Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel). Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Here's a look at Nanjiani sharing a look on Instagram Stories (and you can check out the post here).

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

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