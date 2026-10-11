Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: sex criminals

Sex Criminals Stars, EPs Celebrate Filming Wrap with More BTS Looks

Tze Chun, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani, Imogen Poots & John Reynolds shared new behind-the-scenes looks at Prime Video's Sex Criminals.

Article Summary Prime Video's Sex Criminals has officially wrapped filming on Season 1, marking a major milestone for the adaptation.

EPs Tze Chun, Emily V. Gordon, and Kumail Nanjiani shared fresh behind-the-scenes Sex Criminals updates.

Stars Imogen Poots and John Reynolds joined the celebration as Sex Criminals revealed more wrap-week set looks.

Prime Video's Sex Criminals adapts Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Image Comics series after a long road to TV.

We've been following the production of Prime Video's adaptation of Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky's Sex Criminals since it was first announced, and things have been looking pretty great so far. Making that a whole lot easier were EPs Tze Chun, Emily V. Gordon, and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as series stars Imogen Poots (Suze) and John Reynolds (Jon). Over the weekend, we learned that filming on the first season had officially wrapped – and now, we're getting even more great behind-the-scenes looks. Here are some screencaps from Instagram Stories, and we've linked posts from the creative team and stars above.

In the eight-episode streaming series adaptation, Suze (Imogen Poots) is a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon (John Reynolds)… who has the same gift. And so they do what any other sex having, time-stopping couple would do: they rob banks. Along with Poots and Reynolds, the series adaptation also stars Nanjiani, Pamela Adlon (Better Things), BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU), Ayden Mayeri (Mr. Throwback), Ashleigh Cummings (Citadel), Joseph Lee (Beef), and Sunita Mani (His & Hers).

Nanjiani is on board as a character named Dane. Adlon is set as Bev, Suze's mom, with Wong playing Oliver, a bank manager with a connection to Bev and Suze. Mayeri has been tapped as Rachel, Suze's best friend since middle school. Cummings will play Charlene, Jon's younger sister. Lee has reportedly been tapped for the role of Detective Franklin, with Mani on board as Lucy.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Hedda, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple) is set to direct the pilot and second episode. In addition, Zetna Fuentes (Shameless, Pluribus) and Andrew Ahn (Bridgerton, Deli Boys) are also set to direct. Stemming from LuckyChap, and Gordon and Nanjiani's Winter Coat Films, the series will see Gordon, Nanjiani, and Dani Melia executive-producing via Winter Coat Films alongside Chun, Dani Gorin for LuckyChap, and Fraction, Zdarsky, and DaCosta. Louie Hayes is set to produce.

Written by Fraction and illustrated by Zdarsky, the Image Comics comic book series debuted on September 25, 2013, and would go on to run for 31 issues and one special over six volumes ("One Weird Trick," "Two Worlds One Cop," "Three the Hard Way," "Fourgy!," "Five-Fingered Discount," and "Six Criminals"). The series would go on to be nominated for two Eisner Awards in 2014, including Best Continuing Series, and won Best New Series. A year later, Fraction would sign a deal with Universal Television to turn Sex Criminals into a television show, and that's where the 10+ years journey to the small screen would get underway.

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