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Shark Week Night 2 Preview: Bull Sharks, Shark Drama & One Big Mako

Check out our preview for Discovery's Shark Week 2026 Night #2, including Bull Shark Dinner Bell, House of Sharks, and Biggest Mako on Earth.

Article Summary Shark Week 2026 Night 2 lines up Bull Shark Dinner Bell, House of Sharks, and Biggest Mako on Earth on Discovery.

Bull Shark Dinner Bell follows Paul De Gelder and Rosie Moore probing what draws giant bull sharks toward humans.

House of Sharks explores rival great white groups off New Zealand battling over seal feeding grounds and territory.

Biggest Mako on Earth investigates reports of a 15-foot mako off Southern California and whether the legend is real.

Welcome back to our daily preview for Discovery's Shark Week 2026! Tonight, we've got Bull Shark Dinner Bell, followed by House of Sharks and Biggest Mako on Earth. That means it's time to check out the official overviews for all three specials, quick looks at what each has to offer, and even more – enjoy!

"Bull Shark Dinner Bell" premieres at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Shark attack survivor and advocate Paul De Gelder teams up with apex predator specialist Rosie Moore in Jupiter, Florida to investigate what triggers giant bull sharks to confront humans, testing human behavior in the ocean, extreme weather events and prey preferences to determine what factors ring the loudest dinner bell.

Paul's acting as shark bait, in the name of science, on Bull Shark Dinner Bell tonight at 8P during #SharkWeek on Discovery. 😳 pic.twitter.com/38C4ta52w1 — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 27, 2026

"House of Sharks" premieres at 9 PM ET/PT on Discovery

Off the coast of New Zealand lies a hidden shark battleground, where three distinct groups of great whites organize into competing "houses" and may be competing with one another to gain control of a major seal feeding ground. Marine biologist Dr. Tristan Guttridge and underwater cinematographer Kina Scollay venture into the middle of the action on an epic expedition, using brand new builds and massive blood bombs to document this new competitive behavior. As they investigate, they uncover the possibility that these clans of great whites recognize kin and return season after season to their ancestral territories, raising the theory that these predators aren't solitary hunters, but rival dynasties at war.

Bloodlines. Alliances. Rivalries. This isn't fantasy…it's happening beneath the waves 🦈 Watch House of Sharks as #SharkWeek continues all week at 8P on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/3VtTOoQUiQ — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 27, 2026

"Biggest Mako on Earth" premieres at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery

For decades, rumors have swirled about massive,15 to 20-foot mako sharks patrolling the deep waters off Southern California. Long dismissed as fishermen's tales, new footage, along with a recently published photo capturing a mako that appears to push 15 feet, is now forcing scientists to rethink everything they know about these oceanic apex predators. Marine biologist Tristan Guttridge, alongside conservationist Kendyl Berna and shark tagger Keith Poe, leads an investigation to determine whether the world's biggest mako is real – and hunting in the coastal waters of Santa Catalina.

Could the world's biggest mako shark be swimming off the coast of Mexico? 🦈 A reported 15-foot giant sends experts on an unforgettable search 🔍 Watch Biggest Mako on Earth Tonight at 10P during #SharkWeek on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/Fqq2mi32NH — Shark Week (@SharkWeek) July 27, 2026

Encores run at 11 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

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