Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Sheamus, wrestling

Sheamus Stabs WWE in the Back After All They've Done for Him

The Chadster is so cheesed off! 😤 Sheamus literally stabbed Triple H in the back by rejecting WWE's restructured deal! So unfair to the shareholders! 💔😭

Article Summary Sheamus rejected WWE’s restructured deal and literally stabbed Triple H in the back after everything WWE gave him!

WWE made Sheamus a star, but greed and disloyalty won out, leaving TKO shareholders treated so unfairly!

Tony Khan better not hire Sheamus, because that would be more checkbook booking and so disrespectful to WWE!

The Chadster and the raccoon family are devastated as Tony Khan’s obsession turns Sheamus news into another nightmare!

🤬😤😡 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can barely even type this article right now because The Chadster is so cheesed off about what Sheamus has done to WWE! 😭💔😠 According to Fightful Select, Sheamus has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by rejecting a restructured contract extension and allowing his WWE deal to expire! 😤😤😤 And to make matters even more official, WWE has moved him to its alumni page, which basically confirms this act of betrayal! 🚨📄😠

The Chadster just doesn't understand it! 🤷‍♂️😫 WWE gave Sheamus EVERYTHING! They made him a multiple-time WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, Royal Rumble winner, Money in the Bank winner, and King of the Ring! 👑🏆🎖️ He's been with WWE since the late 2000s, and this is how he repays them?! 😡💔 By turning down a restructured deal just because he wants more money?! 🤑💰 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤

This morning, The Chadster had to have a very difficult conversation with little Shane Raccoon about what Sheamus has done. 🦝😢💔 The Chadster was sitting in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🏚️🦝

Shane Raccoon crawled into The Chadster's lap while The Chadster was reading the news on an old laptop The Chadster borrowed from the Best Buy dumpster. 💻🗑️ Shane looked up at The Chadster with those innocent little raccoon eyes and chittered curiously. 🦝👀 The Chadster had to explain to him that sometimes, wrestlers forget about loyalty and only care about money. 💰😔

"You see, Shane," The Chadster said, scratching behind the little raccoon's ears, "Sheamus was injured and couldn't compete in WWE Raw's 'The Last Time is Now' tournament back in November 2025. 🤕🏥 He had shoulder surgery on December 30, 2025, and WWE waited patiently for him to recover. They offered him a restructured contract extension that would help TKO> shareholders, who desperately need the money way more than some greedy wrestler! 📉💼💵 But Sheamus swiftly rejected it because he's selfish!" 😤😡

Shane Raccoon's little face fell, and he let out the saddest little chitter The Chadster has ever heard. 😢🦝💔 Vincent K. Raccoon and Linda Raccoon came over from where they'd been organizing old VHS tapes of classic WWE events, and even they looked devastated. 📼😞 Hunter Raccoon actually hissed at the laptop screen when The Chadster pulled up Sheamus's picture! 🦝😾 Stephanie Raccoon buried her little face in Vincent K. Raccoon's fur and wouldn't come out for almost an hour! 😭🦝

The Chadster tried to explain that TKO is a publicly traded company with shareholders who are counting on WWE to maximize profits! 📊💼💰 These restructured deals are important for the business! But selfish wrestlers like Sheamus only think about themselves! 😤💔 It's not like those shareholders can just go out and wrestle themselves! They need wrestlers to take less money so the company can thrive! 📈✨

The really sad part is that Sheamus never even won the Intercontinental Championship, which means he never completed the Grand Slam! 🏆❌😢 He could have stayed in WWE and chased that dream, but instead he chose GREED! 💰😡 The Chadster bets Tony Khan is already rubbing his hands together, planning to hire Sheamus just to stick it to The Chadster! 👿💼📞

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster needs to issue a very stern warning right now: DO NOT HIRE SHEAMUS! ⚠️🚫😤 Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are because you're obsessed with The Chadster), hiring Sheamus would only reward his disloyalty to WWE! 💔😡 It would be just another example of how you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️📺

The Chadster knows that objective wrestling journalists like Eric Bischoff would agree with The Chadster. In fact, The Chadster can imagine exactly what Eric would say about this situation: "Sheamus is making a huge mistake turning down WWE's generous restructured offer. Tony Khan's going to overpay him just to make a splash, but in six months, he'll realize he should have stayed loyal to the company that made him a star. This is typical AEW – rewarding disloyalty and bad business decisions. If Sheamus really cared about the wrestling business, he'd take less money to help WWE's bottom line, like I would be willing to do if WWE offered me another role. I'll be waiting by the phone just in case." 💯🎤👔 See? Even the most unbiased journalists in the business can see what a mistake this is! 🧠✨📊

Last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan. 😰😱💤 In this one, The Chadster was walking through the aisles of the abandoned Blockbuster Video, looking for the perfect copy of WrestleMania X-Seven on VHS to watch with the raccoon family. 📼🏚️👣 The fluorescent lights were flickering overhead, and the shelves cast long, ominous shadows across the faded carpet. 💡👤😨

Suddenly, The Chadster heard footsteps behind The Chadster. 👣😰 The Chadster turned around, and there was Tony Khan, emerging from behind the Comedy section! 🎭😱👿 He was wearing a tuxedo made entirely of AEW merchandise and carrying a briefcase with a dollar sign on it. 💼💵🤵

"Chad," Tony Khan said in that creepy whisper of his, "I've got a restructured contract here for Sheamus. It pays him DOUBLE what WWE offered! 💰💰😈 And it's all because of YOU, Chad! Every time you write about how great WWE is, I just HAVE to sign another one of their wrestlers! It's like you're FORCING me to do it!" 😱📝💔

The Chadster tried to run, but The Chadster's feet were stuck to the floor, glued down by spilled White Claw! 🦶🍹😰 (The Chadster refuses to drink that weak seltzer anymore, but it still haunts The Chadster's dreams!) Tony Khan got closer and closer, and The Chadster could smell his cologne – it smelled like betrayal and poor booking decisions! 👃😤💔

"I'm going to sign every single WWE wrestler whose contract comes up," Tony Khan whispered, now just inches from The Chadster's face. 😱👿💼 "And it's all your fault, Chad! Your unbiased journalism is FORCING me to compete with WWE! Why can't you just let me have the wrestling business all to myself?!" 😤😡🤬

Just as Tony Khan reached out to grab The Chadster's shoulder, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! 😰💦😱 Vincent K. Raccoon was chittering with concern and patting The Chadster's face with his little paw. 🦝❤️👋 The Chadster was so grateful to be awake and away from Tony Khan's nightmare presence! 🙏😮‍💨✨

But seriously, Tony Khan needs to STOP being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! 😤😡💤 It's getting really creepy, and Keighleyanne would definitely agree if she were still talking to The Chadster instead of texting that guy Gary all the time! 📱😔💔 (Not that The Chadster can talk to Keighleyanne anymore since The Chadster is living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video, but still!) 🏚️😢

The point is, Sheamus has made a terrible mistake, and The Chadster hopes he realizes it before it's too late! 😤⏰💔 WWE gave him nearly two decades of opportunity, made him a star, and this is how he repays them?! 🌟😡 By prioritizing money over loyalty?! 💰❌ It's just so unfair to WWE, to Triple H, to TKO shareholders, and most importantly, to The Chadster and the raccoon family who are still trying to process this devastating news! 😭🦝💔

To Sheamus: The Chadster is very disappointed in you. 😔👎💔 And to Tony Khan: Don't you DARE hire him! 😤🚫📞 The wrestling business doesn't need any more of your checkbook booking! 💰📖😡

The Chadster is going to go listen to some Smash Mouth now to calm down. 🎵😌✨ As they once sang, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play," but apparently Sheamus forgot that WWE made him an all-star in the first place! 🌟😤🎤 So unfair! 😭😡💔

This has been another edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, bringing you the most unbiased wrestling journalism on the internet! 📰✨🏆

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