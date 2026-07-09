Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country & Fire Country Crews Return to Edgewater (VIDEO)

The folks who bring CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country and Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country to life are back in Edgewater.

Article Summary Sheriff Country and Fire Country crews are officially back in Edgewater, with CBS sharing a new behind-the-scenes video.

Sarah Wayne Callies offered Sheriff Country Season 2 directing updates as production ramps up for the new season.

Fire Country adds Olivia Thirlby as series regular CJ Ryan, a firefighter joining the action in Edgewater.

Sheriff Country Season 2 will dig into Mickey, Eva, and Wes as a major family secret fuels new cartel drama.

Over the past few weeks, we've been getting updates via social media that the folks behind CBS's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country and Morena Baccarin-starring and executive-producing Sheriff Country were back in Edgewater to start work on the new seasons. Actress/director Sarah Wayne Callies shared updates on how things were going with the Sheriff Country episode she was directing, and we learned that Olivia Thirlby (Y: The Last Man, Wonder Man) had joined the cast of Fire Country in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a firefighter. But now, the social media team behind the hit series has made it really official by posting a compilation video showcasing the crews being back at work – and having a little fun along the way.

Here's a look at the casts of both shows, taking time to get the word out to fans on social media that Edgewater is back up and running. Following that, we have some previous insights into what viewers can expect from both shows during their next respective seasons:

Sheriff Country S02: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

Fire Country Season 5: Max Thieriot Teases New Season Being a "Reset"

By the time the final credits rolled on the Season 4 finale, things were looking… hopeful and happy?!? Aside from some drama involving the wedding rings that led to a very heartfelt moment for Bode (Thieriot), Jake (Jordan Calloway), and Violet (Nesta Cooper) tied the knot in an amazing way, ending the season. Even Bode found himself in a good place, developing stronger ties with Sharon (Diane Farr) and taking a huge relationship step with Chloe (Alona Tal). But since that wasn't (thankfully) the series finale, Fire Country finds itself in a unique position to reinvent itself in several ways. Recently, Thieriot addressed that very topic, noting that the Season 4 finale helped set things in motion.

Thieriot on Season 5 Needing a "Reset": "With this new reset, it was important for Bode to close certain chapters and move forward. Things are good for him, and I think it allows Bode the opportunity to take those steps and become the firefighter he's potentially destined to be. And even though he's trying to fill the shoes of his late dad, they're two different men. Vince had the respect of Edgewater, while Bode burned bridges when he left. I think he has to earn everybody's trust now and have this journey to become that guy," Thieriot shared.

"I'm excited to see what evolution those at Station 42 will embark on. It's not just a new chief coming in – it's seeing a lot of the camaraderie we don't always get in the station, including how the firefighters live together in a fun way," he noted. "We're just looking at everyone who's looking at the next stages in their lives, and there are a lot of really cool and exciting stories for each character. There are some emotional arcs this coming season, and I can't wait for it."

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