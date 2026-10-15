Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Event Image Galleries Released

Check out the overviews and images for November's crossover event: Fire Country S05E05: "No Way Out" and Sheriff Country S02E05: "No Way In."

Article Summary Sheriff Country and Fire Country collide on November 6 in a major CBS crossover event spanning both hit dramas.

Fire Country S05E05, "No Way Out," sends Bode and Station 42 into a dangerous manhunt threatening the community.

Sheriff Country S02E05, "No Way In," raises the stakes as Mickey Fox faces a volatile hostage crisis and hard choices.

Official episode overviews for both crossover chapters preview high-stakes action, danger, and major consequences ahead.

Over the summer, the word came down that November 6th would bring a big crossover event between CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country and Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country. Though we still have a few weeks to go before that gets rolled out, we do have the official overviews and image galleries for both chapters (Fire Country S05E05: "No Way Out" and Sheriff Country S02E05: "No Way In") waiting for you below to check out:

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

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