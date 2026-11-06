Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover: There's "No Way In" Tonight

We've got a big crossover between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country tonight! Here's our updated preview for "No Way In" and "No Way Out."

Article Summary Sheriff Country crosses over with Fire Country tonight as Mickey Fox and Bode face a prison break turned hostage crisis.

Sheriff Country Episode 5, “No Way In,” puts Mickey in a high-stakes showdown with life-changing personal fallout.

Fire Country Episode 5, “No Way Out,” teams Station 42 with Sheriff Country deputies to protect Edgewater.

The preview rounds up episode details, guest stars, and trailers for the biggest Sheriff Country event of the season.

We've been getting rumblings about it since both CBS series began production over the summer – and now, it's here! That's right, we're talking about tonight's big crossover event between CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country and Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country. We've got overviews, images, a promo trailer, and more for "No Way In" and "No Way Out." When a prison escape turns into a hostage crisis, it's going to take the combined forces of Sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin) and her team, and Bode (Thieriot) and Station 42 to save the town – and a lot of lives. Here's a look…

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Preview

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Close to the Chest" – When a dangerous case hits close to home for Hank, Mickey and the team race to protect someone he loves while uncovering the secrets that may have put him in danger. Written by Laura Donney and directed by Tara Miele.

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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