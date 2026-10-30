Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Promo Trailer Teases Big Crossover Event

Check out the promo trailer for next week's crossover event between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country: "No Way In" and "No Way Out."

Article Summary Sheriff Country and Fire Country collide in a major CBS crossover event, previewed in a new promo trailer.

Sheriff Country episode "No Way In" sees Mickey Fox facing a prison break and hostage crisis with personal stakes.

Fire Country episode "No Way Out" follows Bode and Station 42 teaming with Mickey Fox during a manhunt.

The Sheriff Country crossover raises the stakes as escaped convicts threaten loved ones and the wider community.

Who's in the mood for an updated look at next Friday's big crossover event between CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country and Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country? That's exactly what we have waiting for you below, with a teaser for "No Way In" and "No Way Out" added to the overviews and image galleries for the two-episode event.

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Preview

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

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