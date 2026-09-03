Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country & Fire Country Set for November 6th Crossover Event

Sheriff Country showrunner and EP Matt Lopez offered some insights on the big crossover event with Fire Country that's set for November 6th.

Article Summary Sheriff Country and Fire Country will stage a two-episode, two-hour crossover event on CBS on November 6.

Sheriff Country Episode 5, "No Way In," centers on Mickey Fox facing a prison break and hostage crisis.

Fire Country Episode 5, "No Way Out," brings Station 42 and Sheriff Country together for a dangerous manhunt.

Matt Lopez teases major Mickey and Manny stakes as a windstorm, wildfire, and escaped convicts collide.

This week, we've had a lot to share about what's on the way with the second season of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country and the fifth season of Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country when they return the first week of October for "CBS Premiere Week. But Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez is offering details on a big two-episode, two-hour crossover event set for November 6th. Here's a look at the overviews for each show's respective fifth episode:

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

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