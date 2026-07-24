Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country: Lauria, Baccarin & Weaver Watch S01E02: "Firewall"

CBS's Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria is joined by co-stars Morena Baccarin and Michele Weaver this week for a look at S01E02: "Firewall."

Article Summary Matt Lauria’s Sheriff Country rewatch continues with Morena Baccarin and Michele Weaver joining for S01E02, “Firewall.”

“Firewall” follows Mickey as a missing persons case turns personal, blurring her duty as sheriff and mother in Edgewater.

Diane Farr’s Sharon Leone arrives in Sheriff Country Episode 2, adding Fire Country family ties to the emotional case.

Showrunner Matt Lopez also teases Sheriff Country Season 2, with Eva’s secret set to shake Mickey and Wes to the core.

To help burn through the summer until the second season arrives, Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria started posting rewatches of the first season, offering a fun, behind-the-scenes insights into the "Fire Country" spinoff. After offering us a two-part social media watch-along last week, Lauria was joined this week by Morena Baccarin and Michele Weaver for a look at S01E02: "Firewall" (directed by Kevin Alejandro and written by Matt Lopez). Here's a look at the official logline for the episode: "Mickey's personal and professional lines blur as she investigates a harrowing missing persons case, all while trying to protect her daughter, whose connection to a crime scene raises unsettling questions. Meanwhile, Mickey's sister, Sharon Leone (Fire Country star Diane Farr), arrives to support her niece during this deeply emotional time."

Here's Lauria's two-part watch-along of the series premiere, followed by Baccarin and Weaver joining for the second episode:

Sheriff Country S02: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

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