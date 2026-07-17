Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Matt Lauria Kicks Off Season 1 Watch Party (VIDEO)

Check out the first edition of Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria's Season 1 watch party, hitting every Friday throughout the summer.

Article Summary Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria launches a weekly Season 1 watch party, dropping new Friday videos all summer.

The first Sheriff Country watch party revisits the series premiere, with Lauria sharing fun behind-the-scenes insights.

Season 2 will dig into the Eva Santos twist, revealing why Mickey’s mother stayed hidden and what comes next.

Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez teases Mickey, Wes, and Eva’s uneasy alliance as cartel drama heats up.

By now, most of the shows returning or premiering this Fall on CBS have started production. We've even got a trailer for CBS Premiere Week during the first week of October. And now, Sheriff Country star Matt Lauria is offering a very cool way to end your week this summer: a chance to learn more behind-the-scenes insights into the "Fire Country" spinoff and have a little fun while you count down the days until the Morena Baccarin-starring series returns. Yup, Lauria is hosting a watch party of the first season every week, and we have his look at the series opener waiting for you below.

Here's a look at Lauria offering a heads-up that weekly watch parties would be happening on Fridays over the summer, followed by Lauria's first edition (and you can also check it out on Instagram):

Sheriff Country S02: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

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