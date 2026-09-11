Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Sheriff Country: Noah Reid to Lead Medical Spinoff; Set to Guest Star

Noah Reid (The Vampire Lestat) will lead the Sheriff Country medical spinoff and will appear in one episode during the second season.

Article Summary Noah Reid will lead the Sheriff Country medical spinoff and first appear in two Season 2 episodes on CBS.

The Sheriff Country spinoff is set around a Northern California medical team tied to Edgewater Memorial Hospital.

Reid plays Dr. Hudson “Hud” Henshaw, Edge Med’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, in the proposed new series.

Matt Lopez continues Sheriff Country while developing the spinoff with Max Thieriot and Jerry Bruckheimer’s team.

Back in May, the word came down that CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country executive producer and showrunner Matt Lopez had signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the breakout CBS drama series. Along with developing other projects for the studio, Lopez continues with Sheriff Country while also working on a recently announced medical drama spinoff. A month prior, it was reported that a second spinoff, spotlighting a medical team in Northern California, was in the early stages of development. The lineup of executive producers would also include Fire Country and Sheriff Country co-creators/executive producers Max Thieriot, Joan Rater, and Tony Phelan, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to lead the spinoff and will appear in one episode during the second season of Sheriff Country as a lead-up to a possible spinoff.

Reid would play Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during his two-episode run, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light. Here's a look at how DH's report describes Reid's Dr. Henshaw in its exclusive report from Friday: "Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same."

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