Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S02 Director Sarah Wayne Callies Checks In From Day 1

Director Sarah Wayne Callies offered a look at the first day of filming on her episode of Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country Season 2.

Article Summary Sarah Wayne Callies shared a Day 1 filming update as she returns to direct a Sheriff Country Season 2 episode.

Callies previously helmed Sheriff Country Episode 8 and several Fire Country episodes before rejoining Season 2.

Christopher Gorham revealed Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2 is titled Family Trust and written by Obiageli Odimegwu.

Sheriff Country Season 2 will dig into Eva’s secret, forcing Mickey and Wes into a tense cartel mission together.

Earlier this week, we reported how actress/director Sarah Wayne Callies, who previously directed S01E08: "Death & Taxes" and several episodes of Fire Country, was heading back to direct an episode during the second season of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. Earlier today, Callies shared a look at the first day of filming. "Back in Toronto," read the caption to Callie's previous Instagram post, which also included a look at the script cover of the episode that she's directing.

Earlier this month, Gorham revealed that Season 2's second episode is titled "Family Trust," and it's written by Obiageli Odimegwu (S01E04: "Out of Office"). Based on what Gorham shared and what Callies posted, it appears to be the same episode.

And here's a look at Gorham's post, revealing the title and writer of the new season's second episode:

"And just like that, we've got another script! I have to hide the pages, but I can't hide my excitement," Gorham wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a look at the script cover and his reaction to the script:

Sheriff Country S02: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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