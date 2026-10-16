Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S02E02 Preview: Mickey Has Some "Family Trust" Issues

Along with a preview for CBS's Sheriff Country, S02E02: "Family Trust," we look at S02E03: "Ulysses," S02E04: "Maria," & S02E05: "No Way In."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S02E02 “Family Trust” sees Mickey’s trafficking case spark a risky undercover sting and trust issues.

A 30-year-old cold case adds family fallout in Sheriff Country as Mickey leans on Wes and Eva under pressure.

Later Sheriff Country episodes tease a deadly new drug crisis in “Ulysses” and a brutal manhunt in “Maria.”

Sheriff Country and Fire Country collide in Episode 5 as a prison break and hostage crisis threaten Edgewater.

After a successful "CBS Premiere Week" return, CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country is back tonight – with Sheriff Mickey's (Baccarin) trafficking investigation creating even bigger "Family Trust" issues. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's episode, stick around for overviews and image galleries for October 23rd's S02E03: "Ulysses," October 30th's S02E04: "Maria," and the Episode 5 crossover with Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, November 6th's S02E05: "No Way In" (along with an overview and images for the Fire Country chapter).

Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E02-S02E05 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2: "Family Trust" – As Mickey digs deeper into a dangerous trafficking investigation, a high-stakes undercover sting puts her trust in Wes and Eva to the test. Meanwhile, a breakthrough in a 30-year-old cold case forces a family to confront a long-buried secret. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 3: "Ulysses" – When a dangerous new drug begins spreading through Edgewater's college community, Sheriff Mickey Fox races to stop a growing crisis before more lives are put at risk. Written by Heather F. Robb and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 4: "Maria" – As a dangerous manhunt intensifies across Deadwater, Sheriff Mickey Fox races against time to protect vulnerable lives while long-buried family wounds force her to confront the past. Fire Country star Jordan Calloway guest stars. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!