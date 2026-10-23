Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S02E03: "Ulysses" Preview: A New Drug Hits Edgewater

A new drug hits Edgewater in tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. Here's our preview for S02E03: "Ulysses."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S02E03 "Ulysses" sends Mickey Fox into a race against a deadly new drug spreading through Edgewater.

The Sheriff Country preview includes the official trailer, episode details, and what’s at stake for Mickey and her team.

Early looks ahead tease Sheriff Country episodes "Maria," "No Way In," and "Close to the Chest" this season.

A Fire Country crossover looms as Mickey faces a prison break crisis that could put Edgewater lives on the line.

CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country is back tonight, with S02E03: "Ulysses" finding Sheriff Mickey (Baccarin) and the team looking to stop a deadly new drug that's hit the college scene. After checking out the official trailer, image gallery, trailer, and more, stick around for what else is on tap this season. We have overviews and images for October 30th's S02E04: "Maria," the crossover with Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, November 6th's S02E05: "No Way In" (along with an overview and images for the Fire Country chapter), and S02E06: "Close to the Chest."

Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E03-S02E06 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 3: "Ulysses" – When a dangerous new drug begins spreading through Edgewater's college community, Sheriff Mickey Fox races to stop a growing crisis before more lives are put at risk. Written by Heather F. Robb and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 4: "Maria" – As a dangerous manhunt intensifies across Deadwater, Sheriff Mickey Fox races against time to protect vulnerable lives while long-buried family wounds force her to confront the past. Fire Country star Jordan Calloway guest stars. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Close to the Chest" – When a dangerous case hits close to home for Hank, Mickey and the team race to protect someone he loves while uncovering the secrets that may have put him in danger. Written by Laura Donney and directed by Tara Miele.

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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