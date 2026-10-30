Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S02E04 "Maria" Preview: Deadly Manhunt, Family Secrets

It's a deadly manhunt and family wounds reopened on tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S02E04: "Maria."

In tonight's episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, we're going to go out on a limb and assume that we're going to learn a whole lot more about Sheriff Mickey (Baccarin) and Eva's (Rachel Ticotin) backstory. But the fact that those personal reveals will be going down in the middle of a deadly manhunt might just complicate things. With that in mind, check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for S02E04: "Maria." Following that, we have an early look at the crossover with Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, November 6th's S02E05: "No Way In" (along with an overview and images for the Fire Country chapter) and S02E06: "Close to the Chest."

Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E04-S02E06 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 4: "Maria" – As a dangerous manhunt intensifies across Deadwater, Sheriff Mickey Fox races against time to protect vulnerable lives while long-buried family wounds force her to confront the past. Fire Country star Jordan Calloway guest stars. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Close to the Chest" – When a dangerous case hits close to home for Hank, Mickey and the team race to protect someone he loves while uncovering the secrets that may have put him in danger. Written by Laura Donney and directed by Tara Miele.

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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