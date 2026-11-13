Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S02E06: "Close to the Chest" Preview: It's Personal

A case gets personal for Hank (Ian Quinlan) in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country. Here's a preview for S02E06: "Close to the Chest."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S02E06 "Close to the Chest" puts Hank at the center as a dangerous case turns deeply personal.

Mickey and the team race to protect someone Hank loves while digging into secrets behind the growing threat.

Get the official Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6 synopsis, plus the promo trailer and a sneak peek preview.

The episode is written by Laura Donney and directed by Tara Miele as Sheriff Country raises the stakes tonight.

Welcome back to our first pregame preview for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, post-Fire Country crossover. That brings us to tonight's episode, S02E06: "Close to the Chest," as the spotlight shines on Hank (Ian Quinlan), who finds himself embroiled in a case that's turned very personal. Can Mickey (Baccarin) and the team get the answers they need in time? Here's a rundown of what's on tap for tonight…

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Close to the Chest" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 6: "Close to the Chest" – When a dangerous case hits close to home for Hank, Mickey and the team race to protect someone he loves while uncovering the secrets that may have put him in danger. Written by Laura Donney and directed by Tara Miele. Here's a look at the official promo trailer and image gallery (along with a sneak peek on the show's Instagram account):

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light.

Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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