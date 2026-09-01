Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Season 2: Check Out an Early Look at S02E01: "Cyclone"

Check out the official overview and images for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S02E01: "Cyclone," returning on October 9th.

With CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country set to return on Friday, October 9th, we learned last month that Ben McKenzie (Gotham) will guest star opposite his wife and series star Baccarin in the season opener, S02E01: "Cyclone." McKenzie's Sheriff Wade is a neighboring sheriff with his own baggage who gets called in to assist Mickey (Baccarin). Now, we're getting a look at the official overview and new first-look images for the Season 2 premiere.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 1: "Cyclone" Preview

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 1: "Cyclone" – As Sheriff Mickey Fox struggles to process a shocking revelation about her family, she races to save a troubled young woman whose descent into a dangerous criminal operation uncovers a growing threat to all of Edgewater. Ben McKenzie guest stars as Sheriff Wade, a neighboring Sheriff called in to assist Sheriff Mickey, who has a few secrets of his own. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Sheriff Country S02: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

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