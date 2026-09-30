Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Sheriff County

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2: The Daily LITG 30th September 2026

Sheriff Country Season 2 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2, “Family Trust,” tops Bleeding Cool again, leading yesterday’s most-read stories.

The Daily LITG rounds up Sheriff Country Season 2 coverage alongside TV, comics, pop culture, and collectibles news.

Highlights include High Potential Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again cancellation reaction, and hot comics on the rise.

Also look back at past LITG trends, from superhero trademark news to DC, Marvel, Pokémon GO, and Superman buzz.

Sheriff Country Season 2 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Sheriff Country Season 2 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, 200 x 1/12 He-Man

LITG two years ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG three years ago, DC's Killing Time For Paperbacks

LITG four years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG five years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend

LITG six years ago, Picard, Power Rangers and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

LITG eight years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.

And we unearthed pre-Didio'd JLO.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Comic editor and artist, Diana Greenhalgh

Daryl Edelman , former Marvel Comics editor.

, former Marvel Comics editor. Cartoonist Chris Eliopoulos

Deni Loubert , co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press

, co-founder of Aardvark-Vanaheim and founder of Renegade Press Comic book writer David Baillie

Ken Feduniewicz , former Marvel Comics colourist.

, former Marvel Comics colourist. Dan Danko, comic book writer and editor.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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