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Sheriff Country Season 2: S02E02: "Family Trust" Overview Released

We've added the overview for S02E02: "Family Trust" to our overall preview of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country Season 2.

Article Summary Sheriff Country Season 2 adds the official S02E02 “Family Trust” overview ahead of CBS Premiere Week in October.

In Sheriff Country S02E02, Mickey’s trafficking probe turns risky as an undercover sting tests Wes and Eva.

“Family Trust” also brings a breakthrough in a 30-year-old cold case, forcing a family to face buried secrets.

Sheriff Country Season 2 also previews S02E01 “Cyclone” and the Episode 5 Fire Country crossover event.

As we inch closer to "CBS Premiere Week" (kicking off this Sunday, October 4th), we've got an update to our Season 2 rundown of Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. Previously, we shared the official overview and image gallery for October 9th's S02E01, "Cyclone," along with the official overviews for the crossover planned between the show's fifth episode and the fifth episode of Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country (set for November 6th). Now, we have the official overview for October 16th's S02E02: "Family Trust" added, as well – here's a look:

Sheriff Country S02E01-S02E02 & S02E05: "Fire Country" Crossover

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 1: "Cyclone" – As Sheriff Mickey Fox struggles to process a shocking revelation about her family, she races to save a troubled young woman whose descent into a dangerous criminal operation uncovers a growing threat to all of Edgewater. Ben McKenzie guest stars as Sheriff Wade, a neighboring Sheriff called in to assist Sheriff Mickey, who has a few secrets of his own. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Ed Ornelas.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 2: "Family Trust" – As Mickey digs deeper into a dangerous trafficking investigation, a high-stakes undercover sting puts her trust in Wes and Eva to the test. Meanwhile, a breakthrough in a 30-year-old cold case forces a family to confront a long-buried secret. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Showrunner Lopez on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Before the final credits rolled on the season finale, we learned that Eva Santos (Rachel Ticotin) is actually Mickey's (Baccarin) mother. Clearly, that changes things heading into next season – but to what extent? Showrunner Matt Lopez dropped some interesting insights into why Eva stayed in the shadows – and how that changes during Season 2.

"Sheriff Country" Showrunner on Eva, Mickey & Season 2: "We are told, I believe, if I'm not mistaken, as early as the Season 1 pilot, it's pretty clear that Mickey's mom, in her mind, is dead. And all season long, there are sprinkled little Easter eggs. And then as we come down the stretch of the season, we see Wes visiting the grave. We see Mickey telling Luna in Episode 118 sort of her origin story and how her mother died in the Edgewater County jail while awaiting trial. And then obviously, what we learn and what we will in Season 2 have to unpack is that is not true. Both Mickey and Wes do not know this incredible secret that Mickey's mother remains alive to this day and in fact is the woman who has been called into Edgewater to investigate this level of corruption.

One of the things we'll unpack at the beginning of Season 2 is to what extent was Eva Santos trying to learn what kind of person her daughter is. She has been cut off from her daughter for years for reasons that we'll get into and will become very clear. And I think the decision that she made all those years ago to leave Wes and Mickey, while it was a brutally hard decision and one that I think Eva has regrets about to this day, when the audience sees all the reasons that went into it, it's not as simple as black and white. She was dealt a very bad hand of cards and she played it the best she could and believed she was doing what was best for her daughter. And we can question that decision and Mickey will question it.

Eva knew if she told Wes before Wes walked in that door, I think there's no way he would've ever agreed to cooperate in this mission that the three of them are going to undertake at the top of Season 2 to take down this cartel. And so now, Mickey and Wes, not only are they being forced to work together — because of course they're not in the greatest shape in their relationship either — are going to have to work together with the great love of Wes' life and Mickey's mother, who she long thought was dead as their handler. And all the family dynamics and turns that come from that, I think, are pretty delicious.

Eva, I think the audiences once they — I've been following a little bit sort of the online response to the character and people are like, "I hate her." I think now we'll really get to know her and we'll really dimensionalize her. I think for example, Mickey, who has a lot of hostility toward her mother when the season starts, will have to acknowledge there's certain aspects of Eva that are not only quite admirable but remind Mickey of herself and that makes for some just great sort of character storytelling."

Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) has been tapped to appear in one episode this season and will potentially lead a medical-based spinoff series in the same universe as Fire Country and Sheriff Country. Reid plays Dr. Hudson "Hud" Henshaw, Edgewater Memorial Hospital's ("Edge Med") Chief of Emergency Medicine, during the episode, and would continue as the lead in the Edgewater-set spinoff series if CBS gives it the green light. Charming and quick-witted, but rough-around-the-edges, Hud was born and raised in the outlaw hinterland known as Deadwater. He is the proud son of convicted felons, yet refused to take the family's drug money to pay for medical school. He is a passionate doctor who embodies his oath to 'first do no harm,' yet is not one to shy away from a good bar fight. A man deeply committed to the community he grew up in, he is a restless soul all the same.

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