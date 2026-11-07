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Sheriff Country, Stranger Things & High Potential: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Fire Country/Sheriff Country, High Potential, Will Trent, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, and more!

Article Summary Sheriff Country leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Fire Country crossover coverage and “No Way In/Out” stakes.

High Potential and Will Trent return to the spotlight with new promos and ABC’s midseason schedule details.

Stranger Things expands again as a 2028 prequel series lands, with Joe Wright directing the opening episodes.

Also on deck: Doctor Who, Tracker, Criminal, X-Men ’97, Boston Blue, and more TV news worth catching up on.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: NJPW of America, Boston Blue, X-Men '97, Fire Country/Sheriff Country, High Potential, Will Trent, The Rockford Files, Tracker, Criminal, Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, MP3, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 7th, 2026:

NJPW of America to Close and Enter Liquidation

Boston Blue S02E05: "Blood Diamonds" Preview: Jamie Reagan Visits

X-Men '97 Stars Zann & LoCascio to Narrate Rogue x Gambit Audiobook

Fire Country/Sheriff Country Crossover: Is There Really "No Way Out"?

WWE SmackDown Preview: Punk and Owens Throw Out the Rulebook

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover: There's "No Way In" Tonight

High Potential Season 3, Will Trent Season 5 Promos Tease Returns

James Garner's Daughter "Pleasantly Surprised" by The Rockford Files

High Potential, Will Trent, & More: ABC Midseason Schedule Released

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Receives New Single

Pagans: Paul Bettany & Steven Yeun Join Netflix Supernatural Series

Tracker Offers Early Look at November 29th's S04E08: "Hide and Seek"

Criminal Co-Creator "Immensely Proud" of Series, "Will Surprise" Fans

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Galadriel Frustrates Sauron

Stranger Things Prequel Set for 2028; Joe Wright Directing Opening Eps

MP3: Dropout Releases Opening Minute & Some Music Video Magic

Doctor Who Tender Process: Here's Why Today Is A Very Important Date

Criminal, Yellowjackets & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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