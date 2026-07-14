Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: Severance, Shifter

Shifter: Severance Trio Adapting Koren Shadmi Graphic Novel for Hulu

Severance's Adam Scott, Ezra Claytan Daniels, and Eli Jorné are developing a series adaptation of Koren Shadmi's Shifter for Hulu.

Article Summary Hulu is developing Shifter, a sci-fi series based on Koren Shadmi’s graphic novel, from Adam Scott, Ezra Claytan Daniels, and Eli Jorné.

Shifter follows Rose, an aspiring actress who uses a facial implant to impersonate anyone for clients in a lonely near-future society.

Koren Shadmi says Shifter was inspired by Japan’s family rental agencies, where people are hired to play relatives and other roles.

Daniels and Jorné will write and executive produce Shifter, with Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Kevin Cotter, and Shadmi also EPing.

If you're a fan of Apple TV's Severance, you might find what series star/EP Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation), and writers Ezra Claytan Daniels (The People Under the Stairs remake) and Eli Jorné (The Walking Dead: Dead City), have planned as one of their next projects. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the trio is working on a sci-fi series adaptation of Koren Shadmi's graphic novel, Shifter, for Hulu. Originally published in France in 2025 by Marabulles (under the title "La Passe Visage"), Shadmi offered an overview and introduction to the work in a March 2025 Facebook post.

"I'm happy to share with you a first glimpse of my new book: 'La Passe Visage' or in its original English title 'Shifter.' The book will be coming out first in France, from the wonderful publisher Marabulles, and should be hitting bookstores mid-April," Shadmi posted. "The story is set in the not-too-distant future and follows the trials and tribulations of Rose, an aspiring actress and full-time shifter. With the help of a facial implant, Rose can impersonate anyone. She rents herself out via app to prospective clients who want her to play a variety of roles: ex-wife, daughter, mother. All the while, she attempts to get her life back together after a traumatic breakdown. But it's not easy, in an increasingly alienated society, Rose has reluctantly become a cog in a service that thrives on human loneliness. The story was inspired by the phenomenon of family rental agencies in Japan – companies which rent out individuals that can impersonate family members or anyone really."

Daniels and Jorné are set to pen the project and serve as executive producers alongside Great Scott Productions' Scott, Naomi Scott, and Kevin Cotter. In addition, Shadmi will serve as an executive producer. Meanwhile, the third season of Apple TV's Severance is expected to start production sometime this summer.

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