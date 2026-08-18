Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears: 2 Broke Girls' Dennings & Behrs Reuniting for Season 3

2 Broke Girls co-stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs announced that they're reuniting during an episode of ABC's Shifting Gears Season 3.

Article Summary Shifting Gears Season 3 will bring a 2 Broke Girls reunion, with Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs sharing the screen again.

Beth Behrs joins Shifting Gears as Dr. Johnson, an ER doctor who treats Riley after she suffers a back injury.

Kat Dennings first teased major guest star news on social media before confirming Behrs' Season 3 appearance.

ABC's Shifting Gears won't return until 2027, but this casting reveal offers fans an early reason to get excited.

Okay, we've got good news/not-so-great news – so let's start with the not-so-great news. As many of you know by now, ABC has a large chunk of its major primetime lineup not returning until 2027 – including The Rookie, Will Trent, High Potential, and Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears. The good news? Fans have been getting some early looks at why the wait is going to be worth it – with Dennings dropping a ten-ton tease heading into today, that some major guest star news was on the way. Well, today would be that day, with Dennings returning to social media for a special video message – alongside Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood). That's right, the co-stars of CBS's hit comedy series 2 Broke Girls will be reuniting during the third season, with Behrs set for the role of Dr. Johnson, a beautiful emergency room doctor who treats Riley (Dennings) for a back injury.

Here's a look at Dennings social media video from earlier this week, teasing that some big guest star news would be coming our way. Following that, we have Dennings and Behrs having a little fun during the big reveal video (with ABC's Shifting Gears returning to the primetime lineup with Season 3 beginning in 2027):

@shifting_gearsabc What's better than 1 broke girl? 😉 Beth Behrs reunites with Kat Dennings as a guest star on the Season 3 Premiere of ShiftingGearsABC! 🎉 ♬ original sound – Shifting Gears

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

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