Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun: Rick Kumazawa Joins Season 2 Cast in Recurring Role

Rick Kumazawa (You) has reportedly joined the cast of Showrunners Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Shōgun Season 2 in a recurring role.

As production on the second season of co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' award-winning, critically acclaimed FX Networks series Shōgun rolls on, we've got some quick casting news to pass along. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Rick Kumazawa (Grey's Anatomy, You) has been cast in the recurring role of Gaspar (though no additional details were released). Here's a look at the rundown of who's on board so far for Season 2, on both sides of the camera.

In the first season of the award-winning series, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.

Returning Season 2 Cast Members: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

New Season 2 Cast Members: Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda, Risei Kukihara asGabriel,, Ryô Satô as Rin, Seishiro Nishida as Jōshin, Mantaro Koichi as Saitō, and Takashi Yamaguchi as Kanō.

Season 2 Directors: Marks, Hiromi Kamata (Season 1, Episode 6 "Ladies of the Willow World"), Takeshi Fukunaga (Season 1, Episode 7, "A Stick of Time"), Anthony Byrne, and Kate Herron have been tapped to direct the second season.

Season 2 Writers: Kondo, Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente, and Sofie Somoroff have been tapped to write the season.

Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel, is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and produced by FX Productions. Kondo and Marks are executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The series is produced by FX Productions. Season 2 casting has been handled by Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, whose work on the first season won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.

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