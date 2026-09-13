Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun Season 2 Filming Wraps: "Wait Until You See What's Coming"

Shōgun co-creator, executive producer, and writer Justin Marks announced that filming on the second season has officially wrapped.

Article Summary Shōgun Season 2 filming has officially wrapped, with Justin Marks confirming nearly 200 days of production are complete.

Marks teased big things ahead for FX’s Shōgun, telling fans to “wait until you see what’s coming” next season.

The update spotlights major Shōgun Season 2 momentum as FX’s acclaimed historical drama moves into post-production.

The article also rounds up key Shōgun Season 2 details, including returning talent and the creative team behind it.

Fans of FX Networks' award-winning series are going to like the news coming down regarding the second season of co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' critically acclaimed Shōgun. "The stages started empty, and now they're empty again. That's a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what's coming…," Marks shared in a social media post, confirming that filming had wrapped on the highly anticipated second season:

Here's a look at what Marks had to share about filming on the second season wrapping, followed by a look back at what we've learned about Season 2's cast, directors, and more:

The stages started empty, and now they're empty again. That's a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what's coming… pic.twitter.com/dJTEw6bdzY — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 13, 2026

In the first season of the award-winning series, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.

Returning Season 2 Cast Members: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

New Season 2 Cast Members: Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda, Risei Kukihara as Gabriel,, Ryô Satô as Rin, Seishiro Nishida as Jōshin, Mantaro Koichi as Saitō, Takashi Yamaguchi as Kanō, and Rick Kumazawa (Grey's Anatomy, You) as Gaspar.

Season 2 Directors: Marks, Hiromi Kamata (Season 1, Episode 6 "Ladies of the Willow World"), Takeshi Fukunaga (Season 1, Episode 7, "A Stick of Time"), Anthony Byrne, and Kate Herron have been tapped to direct the second season.

Season 2 Writers: Kondo, Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente, and Sofie Somoroff have been tapped to write the season.

Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel, is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and produced by FX Productions. Kondo and Marks are executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The series is produced by FX Productions. Season 2 casting has been handled by Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, whose work on the first season won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.

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