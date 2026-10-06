Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun Season 2 Production Wraps; FX Networks Shares BTS Video

FX Networks released a behind-the-scenes video to announce that production on Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Shōgun Season 2 has wrapped.

Article Summary FX Networks confirms Shōgun Season 2 has wrapped production with a new behind-the-scenes video release.

Justin Marks previously revealed Season 2 wrapped after nearly 200 days of filming, teasing what’s ahead.

The Shōgun Season 2 update follows September news that cameras had stopped rolling on the FX drama.

FX’s latest teaser offers fans an official production-wrap milestone as anticipation builds for Shōgun Season 2.

In September, the word came down that filming on the second season of co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' critically acclaimed Shōgun had wrapped filming. "The stages started empty, and now they're empty again. That's a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what's coming…," Marks shared in a social media post. Now, FX Networks has hit social media with a special behind-the-scenes video to announce that production has officially wrapped.

Here's a look at the official production wrap teaser that was released on Tuesday, followed by some previous production updates:

Here's a look back at what Marks had to share last month about filming on the second season wrapping, followed by a look back at what we've learned about Season 2's cast, directors, and more:

The stages started empty, and now they're empty again. That's a wrap on Shōgun Season 2. Almost 200 days of tatami, palanquins, and fine lacquerware in the can. Wait until you see what's coming… pic.twitter.com/dJTEw6bdzY — Justin Marks (@Justin_Marks_) September 13, 2026

In the first season of the award-winning series, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.

Returning Season 2 Cast Members: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

New Season 2 Cast Members: Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda, Risei Kukihara as Gabriel,, Ryô Satô as Rin, Seishiro Nishida as Jōshin, Mantaro Koichi as Saitō, Takashi Yamaguchi as Kanō, and Rick Kumazawa (Grey's Anatomy, You) as Gaspar.

Season 2 Directors: Marks, Hiromi Kamata (Season 1, Episode 6 "Ladies of the Willow World"), Takeshi Fukunaga (Season 1, Episode 7, "A Stick of Time"), Anthony Byrne, and Kate Herron have been tapped to direct the second season.

Season 2 Writers: Kondo, Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente, and Sofie Somoroff have been tapped to write the season.

Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel, is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and produced by FX Productions. Kondo and Marks are executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The series is produced by FX Productions. Season 2 casting has been handled by Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, whose work on the first season won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.

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