Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Jon Kasden, netflix, Sid & Zoey

Sid & Zoey: YA Gothic Romance Gets Series Order From Netflix

Netflix has ordered Jon Kasden's Sid & Zoey straight to series, and wait until you see the list of names involved with the project.

Article Summary Netflix has given Sid & Zoey a straight-to-series order, setting the YA gothic romance up for an eight-episode run.

Sid & Zoey comes from Jon Kasden, who will write, showrun, and executive produce the supernatural horror series.

J.J. Abrams, Blumhouse, and Atomic Monster join Sid & Zoey, making it one of Netflix’s biggest genre bets.

Sid & Zoey follows two teens in a Mississippi town as romance, secrets, and a deadly paranormal mystery collide.

Sid & Zoey has been greenlit for a series by Netflix. The supernatural, romance, and horror series is created by Jon Kasden (The First Time, Willow), who will showrun, write, and executive produce, along with John Shiban, J.J. Abrams, and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot, and Jason Blum, James Wan, and Rob Hackett for Blumhouse Atomic Monster. So, calling this a high-profile project for the streamer is an understatement. The show is slated to run for eight episodes, though it is unclear if it will be a limited series or a first season with however many planned to follow.

Sid & Zoey Looks To Continue Netflix's YA Genre Hot Streak

From the TUDUM announcement, we get an idea of what to expect from Sid & Zoey: Over eight episodes, the series will follow Sid, a seductive, sophisticated, and amoral teenager from New York, as he's sent to live with a police chief and his family in the idyllic Mississippi town where his mother grew up. Among them is the chief's sharp-witted, punk-rock daughter, Zoey. Resisting their mutual attraction, Sid and Zoey find themselves drawn into a dark, hidden world beneath the town's picture-postcard facade — and a paranormal puzzle that may well get them killed (if they don't kill each other first). It's a fish-out-of-water tale focused on an unlikely pair with plenty of scares."

Man, what a list of names there. The behind-the-camera part is taken care of; that is for sure. I must confess, I am not as up on who the young actors could be in this show, but you can bet they will be stars after it debuts. No way Netflix doesn't throw all of its weight behind this, given who is involved in making it. More Sid & Zoey as we learn it, obviously. This is one to keep an eye on through development.

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