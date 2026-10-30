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Sir Patrick Stewart, James Gunn/DCU & Tracker: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sir Patrick Stewart, Ghosts, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Suicide Squad/DCU, The Rookie, Tracker, and more!

Article Summary Patrick Stewart headlines the Daily Dispatch with tributes, Star Trek reactions, and coverage honoring the late acting icon.

James Gunn fuels DCU debate with The Suicide Squad canon updates, Harley Quinn talk, and a reality check for MCU fans.

TV highlights include Ghosts, Tracker, The Rookie, 9-1-1, Law & Order, Dexter: Resurrection, and SNL previews.

More streaming and genre picks span Bosch: Start of Watch, Cunk on Cinema, Harry Potter, Sweetpea, and beyond.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dexter: Resurrection, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ghosts, SNL, Law & Order: SVU, 9-1-1, James Gunn/DC Studios, The Suicide Squad/DCU, Bosch: Start of Watch, The Rookie & The Rookie: North, Cunk on Cinema, Tracker, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 30th, 2026:

Dexter: Resurrection Returns Tonight! S02E01: "Risky Business" Preview

Always Sunny: The Gang Gets a Pretty Great Season 18 Blooper Reel

AEW Fright Night Dynamite Review: Long Live Queen Aminata

Star Trek Universe & Beyond Honor Late Actor Sir Patrick Stewart

Cupertino S01E04: "A.J. & Buddy" Preview: No One Could Predict This

Law & Order S26E04: "Property" Preview: A Legal and Moral Dilemma

Ghosts Returns Tonight! Here's Your "Halloween 6: The Mirror" Preview

SNL Promos: Jane Wickline Joins Inde Navarrette & Gracie Abrams

9-1-1: Nashville: Here's Your S02E03: "Let There Be Darkness" Preview

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Here's What's on Tap with S28E04: "Arcana"

Eternally Yours S01E04 Preview: Charles Isn't a Big "Halloween" Fan

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E04 Preview: Halloween Headache

9-1-1 S10E03: "Streets of Fire" Preview: The 118 Could Use a Sax Solo

Star Trek: William Shatner Honors Friend & Colleague Patrick Stewart

Star Trek Icon & Acting Legend Sir Patrick Stewart Dies at Age 86

The Suicide Squad "First Canon Film in The DCU": Gunn on Harley Quinn

DCU: James Gunn Offers Reality Check on MCU Fans' Revisionist History

Bosch: Start of Watch Debuts Jan. 10th; Prequel Series Images Released

The Rookie Crossover BTS Looks; Ellis "Absolutely Star Fire": O'Neil

Sweetpea Season 2 Official Trailer: New Season, New Rhiannon

Cunk on Cinema Trailer: Diane Morgan Sets Her Sights on Film Industry

Tracker S04E05: "Need to Know": Colter & Russell's Surprise Reunion

Harry Potter: New Series Key Art Spotlights "The Boy Who Lived"

Yes, James Gunn Answers Your The Suicide Squad/DCU Canon Questions

The Sixty-Year Mission: Mark A. Altman on "Ken Burns" Star Trek Take

SNL Halloween, WWE Crown Jewel, South Park & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Dig Trailer In The Daily LITG For The 29th of October, 2026

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention.

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