Posted in: Sky One, TV | Tagged: SNL UK

Sky "Super Proud" of SNL UK: "We're In This for The Long Run"

Sky's unscripted head Philip Edgar-Jones had some promising things to say about the future of SNL UK during the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Article Summary Sky says SNL UK is in it for the long run, with Philip Edgar-Jones calling the live sketch series a point of pride.

At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Sky’s unscripted chief said SNL UK proved comedy can thrive on TV in bold new ways.

SNL UK Season 2 premieres September 12 on Sky and NOW, with the returning cast set to bring live laughs back to London.

Sky’s upbeat comments suggest SNL UK has strong backing, fueling hopes for a bright future for the franchise.

In less than a month, Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young will be back on Sky and NOW screens when Saturday Night Live UK kicks off its second season on September 12th. Earlier today, we reported on SNL UK director Paul Taylor signaling that the production gears were getting ready to start grinding again. Now, we're getting some insights into what Sky thinks of the live sketch comedy series – and from the sounds of it, SNL UK might have a pretty bright future on its hands.

"We're in this for the long run, and we're super proud of it, and super proud of the team," shared Sky's unscripted head Philip Edgar-Jones at the Edinburgh TV Festival, adding that he was happy to see the social media "naysayers" proven wrong. "Not to blow our own trumpet, but I think 'Saturday Night Live' and [Amazon Prime Video's] 'Last One Laughing' have both shown that you can do comedy in very different ways on TV, and it can really work," Edgar-Jones continued. "I knew it was going to be good when we did show zero, and when they said, 'Live from London, it's Saturday night,' [I got] proper goosebumps. It was fantastic. It made us feel cool [laughing]."

As we inch closer to September, it won't be long before Saturday Night Live returns to NBC for its 52nd season, and Saturday Night Live UK returns to Sky and NOW for its second season. We know SNL UK will be back on September 12th, and there have been rumblings that SNL could return on September 26th. While we await official word, we have five things that we would like to see from both shows – here's a look:

(1) SNL UK Needs to Stream Live on Peacock: Currently, SNL UK airs on Sky and streams on NOW in the UK, streaming on Peacock the following day in the U.S. (usually around the middle of the afternoon, eastern time). If contracts/rights deals could be adjusted, Saturday night could be an international night of live sketch comedy and music – and that would be pretty sweet. Of course, having SNL stream on NOW would make the whole thing even sweeter.

(2) SNL UK Needs to Get Sketches on YouTube Faster: The "British Pork" sketch just hit this past week, and we're still waiting for the "Doctor Who" sketch. Even filmmaker Edgar Wright has pointed it out. SNL UK has to do a better job of getting its sketches on YouTube, because the wait is pretty brutal – and not everything is making it online. We're not sure if rights issues are coming into play or not – maybe our next idea might clear things up:

(3) SNL Needs to Diversify Its Cast: With Chloe Fineman having departed, we're returning to a topic that we've hit on in previous opinion pieces. EP Lorne Michaels needs to spearhead a stronger effort to diversify the cast to better reflect society. Bringing in famous faces for certain roles might be a short-term fix, but it doesn't make up for what we see when the official cast photo gets released.

(4) SNL Season 52: Less "Five-Timers," Please? It feels like we've been getting a lot of those, especially with everything that went down over the previous two seasons for SNL's big 50th anniversary. That said, we would love to see a season dedicated to a "First-Timers Club": a season that gives some famous faces their first shot at Studio 8H.

(5) SNL/SNL UK Crossover Needs to Happen: We're not saying that it wouldn't be a logistical headache, but a "talent swap" between the two shows for one week would be pretty great. Our first thought: a "Weekend Update" swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che, and Ania Magliano and Paddy Young. Seeing how Ashley Padilla and Jack Shep would be after swapping sides of the Atlantic could also be comedy gold.

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