Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: dc comics, dc studios, Skydance

Skydance Corp. Defines DC Studios & DC Comics Roles Moving Forward

With the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger deal now closed, here's how Skydance is defining DC Studios and DC Comics' roles within the company.

Article Summary Skydance says DC Studios will lead a unified DCU strategy across film, TV, animation, and gaming.

James Gunn and Peter Safran join Skydance’s CEO leadership team as Co-Chairmen of DC Studios.

DC Studios is positioned as the long-term creative hub for DC’s characters, stories, and cross-platform future.

DC Comics will be focused on publishing and supporting DC across key divisions.

A day after it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be joining the newly merged company's CEO Business Leadership Team as Co-Chairmen of DC Studios, Skydance CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz announced on Tuesday that the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal was complete, and that the Skydance Corporation era was officially underway. Earlier today, we speculated on what the move could mean in the long term, given that Gunn and Safran's current contracts expire in April 2027. In addition, we continued to make the case for shifting DC Comics oversight to DC Studios, noting how recent moves might make that a very creatively viable idea. Here's a look at the roles that DC Studios and DC Comics will play at Skydance moving forward, as posted on the company's website:

DC Studios: DC Studios is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by 85 trailblazing years of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC's rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn's acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer's big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.

DC Comics: DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

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