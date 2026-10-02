Posted in: Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc comics, dc studios, Skydance

Skydance/DC Studios Status Update; DC Comics Seen as "IP Generator"

With Skydance set to become a reality on Tuesday, today has become a "source-fest." Here's where things stand with DC Studios and DC Comics.

Article Summary DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to remain after the Skydance-Paramount-WBD merger closes.

Sources say David Ellison met Gunn and Safran, backed their DC Studios plans, and urged them to keep moving ahead.

Post-merger reporting lines remain unclear, with questions over whether DC Studios will fall under the new film leadership.

DC Comics is seen as a key IP generator, with Skydance expected to preserve it while exploring more synergy-driven titles.

With the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger expected to officially close next Tuesday, David Ellison announced earlier today that the new company will be named Skydance – with Paramount and Warner Bros serving as sub-brands of the company. Ahead of the big day, Ellison is expected to introduce his leadership team on Monday – and that announcement is expected to confirm that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. According to sources, Gunn and Safran met with Ellison in person on Thursday, and the meeting was positive, with Ellison (according to one source) telling them to "keep doing what you're doing." That aligns with reports from earlier this year that Ellison has visited the duo on the set of DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow.

Once the deal closes on Tuesday, we should have a clearer picture of who's staying and who's going, and who will be answering to whom. The current rumbling is that Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will oversee all film units post-merger. It will be interesting to see if that includes DC Studios and how much of a direct line to Ellison that Gunn and Safran will have moving forward.

Sources speaking with The Hollywood Reporter also noted that DC Comics won't be going anywhere. The combination of the comics company's recent resurgence in the marketplace (driven in large part by the "Absolute Universe" line) and the company's reported push to embrace and expand its IPs make keeping DC Comics a no-brainer. "It's an IP generator," shared a source. But Skydance's push to expand its extensive library of IPs into other media could also spur DC Comics to produce more "synergy" titles. "I can see why Skydance would combine Nickelodeon with Cartoon Network. DC? They're not touching that," the source added.

"What once was the peak, is now just the beginning," Ellison began his social media post, unveiling the new name for the post-merger company on Friday. "Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling. We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

Ellison continued, "We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance. I couldn't be more excited about what we're going to build together."

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