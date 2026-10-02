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Skydance: Ellison Names New Company; Paramount, Warner Bros Sub-Brands

David Ellison announced that the post-merger company will be named Skydance, with Paramount and Warner Bros. serving as sub-brands.

Article Summary David Ellison says the new post-merger company will be called Skydance ahead of the October 6 closing date.

Paramount and Warner Bros. will remain sub-brands under Skydance, preserving their iconic identities and legacies.

Ellison says the Skydance name gives the merged company its own identity without overshadowing Paramount or Warner Bros.

A new Skydance announcement trailer and Ellison statement outline a creative-first vision built on scale, growth, and bold storytelling.

Though the $111 billion merger deal will officially close this Tuesday, October 6th, David Ellison wasn't waiting until then to roll out the name of the new, post-Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros. Discovery merger: Skydance. In a post on Friday morning, Ellison explained the reasoning behind the new name, noting that Paramount and Warner Bros. will serve as sub-brands as a way "to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic."

Here's a look at the announcement trailer that was released along with the news, followed by the full text of Ellison's statement:

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning," Ellison began his social media post, unveiling the new name for the post-merger company. "Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling. We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight."

Ellison continued, "We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance. I couldn't be more excited about what we're going to build together."

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