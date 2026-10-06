Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Skydance, Warner Bros

Skydance Wastes No Time Warning of Layoffs, Changing WB Water Tower

Skydance wasted little time on Tuesday doing two things: adding its name to the iconic Warner Bros. tower and warning employees about layoffs.

Article Summary Skydance moved fast after the merger closed, rebranding the Warner Bros. water tower with its name on day one.

Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz warned employees that layoffs are part of the merger integration plan.

A memo said workforce cuts will help drive more than $6 billion in annual savings over the next three years.

The layoff warning contrasts with Gerry Cardinale’s recent claim that most Skydance merger savings would not come from labor.

There are two things that Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz wasted little time doing on Tuesday, shortly after the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal officially closed. First, making sure that Skydance was added to the iconic Warner Bros. water tower (more on that in a minute). Second, giving employees a heads-up in a memo obtained by Variety, as excited as they are about what the future holds, layoffs are very much part of the three-year plan to cut more than $6 billion in annual costs. At the start of the business day on Tuesday, Skydance was looking at an overall of about $80 billion. "Integrating two companies will bring change, including difficult decisions that affect our workforce. We are committed to handling this process thoughtfully and respectfully, the memo reads.

The memo seems to undercut somewhat Gerry Cardinale's comments during last week's Bloomberg Screentime conference. The Paramount board member and principal architect of the merger deal argued that layoffs will not be a major factor in the company's overall cost-cutting efforts. "That notion that $6 billion of cost-related synergies means you're firing all these people is just completely antiquated," Cardinale shared during the event. "If you look at what we have in front of us, the majority of those cost synergies are related to non-labor spend. We're going to unify the tech stacks across direct-to-consumer. We already did that with Paramount+ and Pluto and BET+. We've already done a hell of a job. Then we are going to do the same thing when we bring the HBO universe into this." And here's a look at the updated Warner Bros. water tower, with "A Skydance Corporation" added beneath the logo (and thanks to DC Film News for posting the clip):

That was fast! The iconic Warner Bros. Water Tower has been updated to reflect its new Skydance ownership. https://t.co/zT1P3UpcDy — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 6, 2026

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