Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses: Apple TV Renews Gary Oldman-Starrer for Season 8

Apple TV has officially renewed the Gary Oldman-starring, Emmy and BAFTA TV Award-winning spy drama Slow Horses for Season 8.

Article Summary Apple TV renews Slow Horses for Season 8, keeping Gary Oldman’s acclaimed MI5 spy drama charging ahead.

The Season 8 renewal arrives as Slow Horses Season 6 premieres Wednesday and Season 7 has already wrapped production.

Apple teases Season 8 as Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner clash in their most explosive Slow Horses showdown yet.

Slow Horses Season 6 gets a new trailer, with the Slough House team pulled into a deadly revenge-fueled MI5 crisis.

What better way to celebrate an epic Emmy Awards haul than announcing the renewal of one of your biggest shows? That's exactly what Apple TV did on Tuesday morning, getting the word out that the Gary Oldman-starring, Emmy and BAFTA TV Award-winning spy drama Slow Horses will be back for an eighth season. The news comes as the streaming series' sixth season is set to launch on Wednesday, and production has recently wrapped on the seventh season.

"'Slow Horses' continues to charm audiences all around the world, and I'm delighted that Jackson Lamb and his gang of lovable misfits will be back for an eighth season. Their acerbic take on the high-octane world of espionage is completely unique," said Jay Hunt, creative director, International, Apple TV. Season eight sees Jackson Lamb and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) face off in their most explosive confrontation yet. When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it is up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5's darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all.

Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, September 16th, with single episodes of the six-episode season dropping weekly on the streamer through October 21st, here's the official trailer for Apple TV's Slow Horses Season 6:

The award-winning streaming series is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The upcoming season finds the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

The cast of Apple TV's Slow Horses also includes Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, BAFTA TV Award nominee Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving, alongside new addition BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush. Additionally, Olivia Cooke is reprising her role as Sidonie "Sid" Baker for the sixth season. Season 6 adapts the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series, Joe Country and Slough House.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. The sixth season is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct. The complete first five seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV.

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