Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses: Apple TV's Gary Oldman-Starrer Renewed for Seasons 9 & 10

Putting the weekend rumors to rest, Apple TV's Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses has been given the green light for Seasons 9 and 10.

Article Summary Apple TV has renewed Slow Horses for Seasons 9 and 10, ending rumors that Gary Oldman’s spy drama would stop at Season 8.

With Slow Horses Season 8 filming in London, Gary Oldman is the only confirmed returning cast member so far.

Jack Lowden’s Season 9 and 10 status remains unclear after recent story developments and fresh James Bond speculation.

The next chapter sends the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner pulls them into a deadly revenge-fueled conflict.

Despite Olivia Cooke's ten-ton hints to The Times of London that the award-winning series would be wrapping up its run with its eighth season, Apple TV made it clear that there's a lot more Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses in our future. Not only is the show not ending with its eighth season, but the streamer has also given a green light for Seasons 9 and 10. With Season 8 currently filming in London, Oldman is the only name confirmed for the cast. So if you were looking for some clues as to whether or not Jack Lowden will be returning – based on what went down on the show (no spoilers) and the rumbles that he might be the next James Bond – that question will have to remain unanswered – at least for now.

The award-winning streaming series is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The upcoming season finds the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

The cast of Apple TV's Slow Horses also includes Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, BAFTA TV Award nominee Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving, alongside new addition BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush. Additionally, Olivia Cooke is reprising her role as Sidonie "Sid" Baker for the sixth season. Season 6 adapts the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series, Joe Country and Slough House.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. The sixth season is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct. The complete first five seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV.

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