Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 6 Teaser: Making a Not-So-Clean Break For It

With the award-winning, Gary Oldman-starring series returning on September 16th, check out a mini-teaser for Apple TV's Slow Horses.

While it's not always considered the most popular opinion, as far as we're concerned, summer ends in July, and we start getting Fall fever around the start of August. That's why we're excited to see the networks and streamers start rolling out what's ahead over the next few months. For example, Apple TV rolled out a mini-clip from the six-episode sixth season of the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning spy drama Slow Horses, starring Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman. With the weekly series set to return on Wednesday, September 16th, the preview below is a fun reminder that the team gets the job done. It ain't always easy. It ain't always pretty. And there are usually some wounds along the way… but the job gets done.

The award-winning streaming series is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The upcoming season finds the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

And here's a look back at the image gallery that was released when the

The cast of Apple TV's Slow Horses also includes Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, BAFTA TV Award nominee Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving, alongside new addition BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. The sixth season is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct. The complete first five seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV.

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