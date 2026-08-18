Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Slow Horses

Slow Horses Season 6 Trailer Released; HOTD Star Olivia Cooke Returns

Here's the official trailer for Apple TV's Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses Season 6 - with Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon) set to return.

Article Summary Apple TV drops the official Slow Horses Season 6 trailer, teasing more action, intrigue, and Jackson Lamb chaos.

Slow Horses Season 6 adapts Mick Herron’s Joe Country and Slough House for its next deadly MI5 mission.

Olivia Cooke returns as Sid Baker in Slow Horses Season 6, marking a major comeback for the fan-favorite character.

Slow Horses Season 6 premieres September 16 on Apple TV+, with the six-episode season rolling out weekly.

With a little less than a month to go until the Emmy and BAFTA TV Award-winning spy drama returns to the streaming service for its sixth season, Apple TV is giving fans their best look yet at what the return of Gary Oldman-starring Slow Horses has to offer. Along with new key art, Apple TV released an official trailer spotlighting the action and intrigue ahead – with Season 6 adapting the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series, Joe Country and Slough House. In addition, this season will also see Olivia Cooke (HBO's House of the Dragon) reprising her role as Sidonie "Sid" Baker.

Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, September 16th, with single episodes of the six-episode season dropping weekly on the streamer through October 21st, here's the official trailer for Apple TV's Slow Horses Season 6:

The award-winning streaming series is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The upcoming season finds the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

The cast of Apple TV's Slow Horses also includes Emmy Award nominee Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, BAFTA TV Award nominee Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, BAFTA Award nominee Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving, alongside new addition BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush. Additionally, Olivia Cooke is reprising her role as Sidonie "Sid" Baker for the sixth season.

The series is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski, and Oldman serving as executive producers. The sixth season is adapted for television by co-executive producer Gaby Chiappe, with Adam Randall returning to direct. The complete first five seasons of Slow Horses are now streaming on Apple TV.

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