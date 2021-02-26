Smackdown Preview: Bianca Belair to Choose Opponent. Probably.

Bianca Belair will finally choose the champion she wants to face at WrestleMania, according to WWE's preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown. So it's definitely going to happen. Probably. Maybe. When has WWE ever let us down before?!

From the Smackdown preview on WWE.com:

Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision tonight At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair outlasted 29 other Superstars to triumph in the Royal Rumble Match, giving her the opportunity to headline WrestleMania against whichever World Champion she chooses. With speculation at a fever pitch, will she select SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks on The Grandest Stage of Them All, a Superstar whom she has exchanged words and even teamed with in recent weeks? Might she pull a Charlotte Flair and select NXT Champion Io Shirai? Or does the up-and-coming Superstar think she is ready for Raw Women's Champion Asuka? Find out who The EST of WWE will face at The Showcase of the Immortals, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown!

Also on Smackdown tonight, The Street Profits will attempt to prove they're worthy of getting a rematch for the Tag Team Championships they lost to Bob Roode and Dolph Ziggler. To do that, they will attempt to… beat Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn in a tag team match?! So by that metric, pretty much everyone in WWE is worthy of getting a tag team title shot then? Great!

Another match booked for tonight is Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Shorty G. Vince McMahon originally sent Otis to get remedial wrestling lessons from Shorty G along with Keith Lee and some other wrestlers who Vince thought were too fat. But hanging out with Shorty has had a negative influence on Otis and last week he went all King Kong Bundy on Rey Mysterio. So the Mysterios will be looking for revenge on Smackdown tonight, as will all of the viewers forced to sit through two hours of it.